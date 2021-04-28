Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.