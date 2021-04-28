Bokf Na Sells 20,985 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,172 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

