Bokf Na Sells 3,186 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

