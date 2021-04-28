Bokf Na Sells 3,224 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.