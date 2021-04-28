Bokf Na Sells 3,694 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $250.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

