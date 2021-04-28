Bokf Na Sells 5,131 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

