Bokf Na Sells 755 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $491.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.50 and a 200-day moving average of $506.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

