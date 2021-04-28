Bokf Na Takes $2.02 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.