Bokf Na Takes Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Bokf Na owned 0.17% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.