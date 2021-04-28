Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

