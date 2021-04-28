Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Down 71.7% in April

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BCEI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

