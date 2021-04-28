Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.39

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

