BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $44,008.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

