Booking (BKNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($7.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,378.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,132.70. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

