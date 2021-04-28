BOOM 24-Hour Volume Hits $459,087.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $459,087.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00883440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

