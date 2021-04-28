Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $150,289.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $63.39 or 0.00115388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.84 or 0.01030041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00728413 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,742.33 or 0.99652140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

