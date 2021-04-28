BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

