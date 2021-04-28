BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.64 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.64 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $693.27 or 0.01279715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

