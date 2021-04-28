Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.56. 34,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

