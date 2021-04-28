Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 534,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

