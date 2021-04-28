Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,644 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $36,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

BSX opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.