Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 61706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 183.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

