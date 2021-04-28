Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 15,852,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.