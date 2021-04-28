Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.43 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.53-1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,852,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

