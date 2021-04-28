Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.499-11.796 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 15,826,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

