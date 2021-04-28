Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 15,826,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,324. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

