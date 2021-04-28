Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amphenol by 92.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

