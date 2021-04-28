BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 1,247,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,170. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

