BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTZI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 1,247,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,170. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
BOTS Company Profile
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.