Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

