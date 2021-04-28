BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $94.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00350730 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001785 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

