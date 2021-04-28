Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

