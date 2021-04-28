Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

