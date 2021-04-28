Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.