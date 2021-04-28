Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.98, but opened at $73.00. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 4,455 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

