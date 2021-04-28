Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.98, but opened at $73.00. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 4,455 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
