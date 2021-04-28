BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BP. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.99.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 638,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681,313. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

