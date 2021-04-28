Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

