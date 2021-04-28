Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BDN opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
