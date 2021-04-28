Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

