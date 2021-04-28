Braskem’s (BAK) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BAK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of BAK opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

