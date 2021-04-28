Bread Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $29.34 million and $636,206.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

