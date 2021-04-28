Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.46

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 14110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

