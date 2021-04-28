Brian Souter Sells 133,660 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Shares of SGC stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.10 ($1.20). 6,944,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,109. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.19. Stagecoach Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.