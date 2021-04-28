Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.15

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 3099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a P/E ratio of -831.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.