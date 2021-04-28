Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BFAM opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

