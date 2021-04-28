Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 274,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $782.82 million, a P/E ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

