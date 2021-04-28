Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.26 million.Brightcove also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-0.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 274,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

