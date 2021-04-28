Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.26 million.Brightcove also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-0.54 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 274,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
