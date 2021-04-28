Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 274,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

