Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.55 to $1.70 EPS.

Shares of EAT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.78. 50,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,481. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.76.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.