British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,707.21

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,707.21 ($35.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,712 ($35.43). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,697.50 ($35.24), with a volume of 3,360,375 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

The company has a market cap of £61.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,757.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,707.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

