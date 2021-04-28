Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,456. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.