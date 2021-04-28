Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

